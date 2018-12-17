Heat lamp in dog house causes Ohio fire Video

WEST ALEXANDRIA, Ohio (WDTN) - Fire crews from five jurisdictions responded after a heat lamp in a dog house causes a fire in Preble County early Saturday morning.

West Alexandria Fire Chief Jeff Shafer says the home in the 2800 block of Minnich Wysong Road is a total loss after the heat lamp inside the dog house was knocked down at about 3:30 a.m., starting the blaze.

The garage and dog house were also destroyed in the fire.

Shafer says everyone, including all the animals, were able to get out safely though.

Crews from Eaton, Lewisburg, Gasper Township, Farmersville, and Eldorado all responded to help the West Alexandria Fire Department with the early morning fire.