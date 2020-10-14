‘Heartbreaking’: Cleveland staple Sokolowski’s closes after nearly a century

The family says the restaurant was unable to recover from the coronavirus pandemic and restrictions that followed

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Sokolowski’s University Inn is closed after 98 years in Cleveland.

The family says the restaurant was unable to recover from the coronavirus pandemic and restrictions that followed.

“It is heartbreaking,” Mike Sokolowski told FOX 8 Wednesday.

The Sokolowskis even lived above the restaurant for many years.

Mike told FOX 8 it would have been difficult to operate with the guidelines in place today.

The family had planned to close in the future, but Mike says the pandemic sped up the process.

The property and building are up for sale.

