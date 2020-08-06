Hearing set for 5 indicted in $60M Ohio bribery probe

A magistrate judge set a Thursday hearing for the five, who have yet to enter pleas to the charge

by: The Associated Press

Republican Ohio state Rep. Larry Householder sits at the head of a legislative session as Speaker of the House, in Columbus, Ohio, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. Householder, who is accused in a $60 million federal bribery probe, was removed from his leadership position on July 30, 2020. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A court hearing is set for five people including the former Republican speaker of the Ohio House following their indictment on a racketeering charge.

Federal prosecutors allege ex-GOP Speaker Larry Householder and four others illegally shepherded $60 million in energy company money through a dark money group for personal and political gains.

An indictment alleges the scheme was orchestrated to ensure a legislative bailout of two aging Ohio nuclear power plants.

A magistrate judge set a Thursday hearing for the five, who have yet to enter pleas to the charge. 

