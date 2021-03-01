Happy birthday, Ohio!

(WKBN) – Ohio is celebrating a birthday Monday. The beloved Buckeye State is 218 years old.

On March 1, 1803, Ohio became the 17th state to join the Union.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol acknowledge the milestone with a birthday post on Facebook.

The Statehouse has the big day on its calendar and will hold some special events to celebrate it on March 4.

From noon to 3 p.m. at the Statehouse, they’ll have family-friendly activities, including Ohio trivia, special tours, video presentations, art projects, an exhibit and treats.