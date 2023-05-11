RICHFIELD, Ohio (WJW) — State troopers on Thursday afternoon searched along a local interstate for a suspect who was believed to be armed.

Authorities called for the interstate’s closure at state Route 303, the Ohio Department of Transportation reported Thursday afternoon. As of 6 p.m., it was unclear when it could reopen, according to ODOT.

Motorists were asked to avoid the area near Interstate 271 and the Ohio Turnpike in Summit County, an Ohio State Highway Patrol spokesperson said in an email.

State troopers were reportedly pursuing a commercial vehicle when it crashed and the driver fled on foot. Aerial footage from SkyFox shows a tractor trailer that went off the road and ran into a guardrail.

Just after 4:30 p.m., officers were working to establish a perimeter around the area, the patrol reported.

The suspect is described as wearing blue jeans. Authorities believe the suspect is armed.