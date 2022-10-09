HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities in Ohio say a man who fled the scene of a shooting death was later shot and killed by police officers after he was confronted by them and produced a weapon.

Hamilton police said in a statement that one man was found dead of a gunshot wound after an altercation just after 7 p.m. Saturday in Hamilton after what started as a car accident became a felonious assault at a gas station.

Police said the suspect fled in a vehicle that was later found in nearby Fairfield Township, and Hamilton officers went there looking for him. Police said they spotted the man just after 8 p.m. Saturday and confronted him.

Police said the man “produced a handgun which prompted both officers to discharge their firearms.” The suspect was hit and officers provided medical aid and took him to UC West Chester Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating the police shooting and Hamilton police are investigating the earlier homicide. Police said the Butler County coroner’s office will release the identities of both men after their relatives have been notified.

Hamilton Police Chief Craig Bucheit said there are multiple investigations underway involving both cases and there are no additional suspects connected to the earlier homicide.

“It is still very early and there’s a lot of work left to do,” Bucheit said. “From what I have seen, the officers followed their training, used good tactics and acted to keep a very dangerous suspect from hurting anyone else.”

Butler County Prosecutor Michael Gmoser said that he will present the results of the state investigation to a county grand jury, as is his policy for all such cases.