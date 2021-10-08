Guns and $15K in meth and heroin seized in Ohio traffic stop, troopers say

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – It was the smell of marijuana that prompted troopers to search a car in Scioto County Wednesday which turned up drugs and guns.

Troopers pulled over Taylor Dennis, 23, of Dayton, on U.S. 23 for a window tint violation.

While talking to Dennis and the passengers, troopers say they smelled marijuana and searched the car. Inside, they found two loaded guns, 108 grams of methamphetamine and 46 grams of heroin worth approximately $15,400, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Dennis was arrested on charges of trafficking in drugs and drug possession.