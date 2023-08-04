GREEN, Ohio (WJW) – Detectives are investigating after a 23-year-old man was killed in a shooting and crash on I-77 in Summit County Thursday evening.

According to investigators, just before 6:15 p.m., a black Lincoln SUV was heading southbound on I-77 in the city of Green, near mile marker 117, when the passenger in a pickup truck fired shots into the SUV.

The SUV driver was hit multiple times before going over the median and crashing into a Mercedes in the northbound lanes.

The pickup truck left the scene.

Firefighters took the SUV and Mercedes drivers to Summa Akron City Hospital, where the shooting victim was pronounced dead.

The northbound lanes of I-77 were temporarily closed.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information should reach out to the Detective Bureau at 330-630-6317.