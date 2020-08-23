Gunfire leaves 2 women dead in Ohio city, authorities said

Ohio

Riverside police say the gunfire was reported shortly before 3 a.m. Saturday, and arriving officers found one woman dead and another injured

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (AP) — Authorities in Ohio say an early morning shooting in a city near Dayton left two women dead over the weekend.

Riverside police say the gunfire was reported shortly before 3 a.m. Saturday, and arriving officers found one woman dead and another injured.

The Montgomery County coroner’s office said the two women were 27, and the injured woman was taken to a local hospital but also did not survive her injuries.

No arrests were immediately reported and information about the circumstances of the shooting wasn’t immediately available.

