TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a 14-year-old girl died after shots were fired into a crowd of people on a North Toledo street corner.

Police responding to reports of the shooting shortly before 8:30 p.m. Friday found 14-year-old Zhonasia Ticey wounded.

She was rushed to Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center where she later died.

Eighteen-year-old Jeano Lampkin was arrested within hours and charged with murder.

He is scheduled for arraignment Monday; it’s unclear whether he has an attorney and a listed number for him couldn’t be found Sunday.

The shooting came a little more than a week after 7-month-old Desire Hughes was killed by gunfire from another vehicle into the car.