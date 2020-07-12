Gunfire in Columbus kills 3, including boy, 15; girl wounded

Closings and delays
Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Authorities in Ohio say three people including a 15-year-old boy were shot and killed over the weekend in different parts of the city of Columbus, and a 15-year-old girl was wounded by gunfire in a fourth case.

Officers called to a South Linden home just after 9 p.m. Saturday found 15-year-old Marcus Peters, who died at the scene. Police said there was a drive-by shooting at the same residence six days earlier, and during that evening a crowd gathered, several fights broke out, and some shots were fired although no injuries were reported.

Earlier Saturday, three people were struck by gunfire that erupted shortly before 2:30 a.m. in the downtown area. One of them, 23-year-old Dariene Smith, was pronounced dead just before 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. Another victim said two men argued and one produced a gun and opened fire.

Shortly before 11:30 p.m. Saturday, officers on the west side of the city found 25-year-old Robert Bedard with several gunshot wounds. He was taken to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center, where he died shortly before 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

Earlier in the day, a 15-year-old girl crossing a street shortly before 2:30 p.m. Saturday was struck in the arm by gunfire. She was taken to a hospital in stable condition and treated.

