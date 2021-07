TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Police say gunfire during a Fourth of July block party injured 11 people in Ohio.

Authorities in Toledo say several people were taken to hospitals late Sunday night.

A police detective told WTOL-TV that some of those injured included children.

Police didn’t have any details about the circumstances of the shootings or how many people were involved. They plan to share more details Monday afternoon.

Witnesses say there were hundreds of people at the block party.