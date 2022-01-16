CLEVELAND (WJW)– Weather conditions delayed the start of ski season in Ohio, but now snowmaking is well underway at the area’s resorts.
Here’s more on Ohio’s ski resorts:
Alpine Valley
10620 Mayfield Rd., Chesterland
This ski resort has seven trails and four lifts over 72 skiable acres. Lift tickets, lessons and rentals can be booked ahead of time online. Face coverings are required indoors and all transactions are cashless. Check the website for times and snow conditions.
Boston Mills-Brandywine
7100 Riverview Rd., Peninsula
Between the two resorts, there are 18 trails and 16 lifts across 88 skiable acres. There are also freestyle terrain areas and Polar Blast snow tubing. Passes and equipment rentals are available online. Face coverings are required indoors and all transactions are cashless. Hours and snow report are posted on the resort website.
Mad River Mountain
1000 Snow Valley Rd., Zanesfield
Mad River Mountain says it’s home to the most expansive skiable terrain and the largest snowmaking system in Ohio. It has 20 trails, 11 lifts, a terrain park and a tubing park. Face coverings are required indoors and all transactions are cashless. Know the hours and snow report before you go.
Snow Trails
3100 Possum Run Rd., Mansfield
With a 2,000-foot run and 17 trails, Snow Trails is the first commercial ski resort in the state. It has 17 trails, four terrain parks and six chair lifts. Weekday tickets are $44 and weekends are $54. Discounts are available after 4 p.m. and for children 12 and under. Check the snow conditions ahead of time.