Groups ask Ohio utilities commission to investigate ex-chairman

Undated photo of former Public Utilities Commission of Ohio Sam Randazzo provided by the Ohio Governor’s office. (AP Photo/Ohio Governor’s office via AP)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Environmental advocacy groups have asked the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio to expand an investigation into an alleged bribery scandal to include an examination of the panel’s former chairman.

The Environmental Law & Policy Center and Ohio Environmental Council on Wednesday submitted a filing to the utilities commission asking to investigate whether FirstEnergy Corp., a utility under scrutiny on multiple fronts, tried to influence former chairperson Sam Randazzo.

Randazzo resigned soon after the FBI searched his Columbus townhome and FirstEnergy revealed that former top executives had paid a utility regulator matching his description $4 million to end a consulting contract.