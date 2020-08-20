Group rallies in Akron to support Goodyear after President Trump calls for boycott

Goodyear recently announced it's banning certain political slogans from the workplace

AKRON, Ohio (WKBN) – Local elected leaders, workers and community members are rallying in Akron Thursday in support of Goodyear.

The group is denouncing President Trump’s call to boycott the company.

Several speakers at Thursday’s rally said, “If you’re coming after Goodyear, you’re coming after Akron.”

The president tweeted Wednesday in response to Goodyear’s new policy on political slogans in the workplace. Among the banned political messages? Make America Great Again (MAGA), Blue Lives Matter and All Lives Matter.

Trump urged his supporters not to buy their tires.

Akron Mayor Daniel Horrigan said to tell someone not to buy Goodyear tires is “reprehensible language.”

Local Congressman Tim Ryan was among the participants in Thursday’s rally.

“Donald Trump doesn’t know us. He doesn’t understand us,” he said.

Ryan claimed Trump doesn’t know what the people of this area have been through or how they had to come together to survive.

He said what we get from Trump is division.

Ryan referred back to when union workers lost jobs when the General Motors Lordstown plant shut down.

“Everybody here is a pawn in Donald Trump’s little game,” he said.

Several speakers, including Ryan, mentioned the iconic Goodyear blimp.

“I think the only thing with more hot air in it is Donald Trump,” Ryan said.

The congressman said Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, in contrast, understand workers like those in Akron, pointing to Biden’s Scranton, Pennsylvania roots. He said it’s time to turn the page on Trump’s presidency.

“You better enjoy the White House, cuz your days are numbered, pal!”

Ryan’s speech was followed by chants of “dump the Trump” from the crowd.

