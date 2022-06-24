COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Governor Mike DeWine signed House Bill 583 into law on Friday.

The bill intends to make changes to the Ohio Revised Code regarding educator licenses for substitute teachers, establish a study committee on the substitute teacher shortage, and to make an appropriation.

State Representative Don Jones has worked on this issue to allow individual schools and school districts to have improved control to hire substitute teachers with their own education requirements.

This legislation is an extension of policy from the 2020-2022 school years and will keep the policy in place through the 2024 school year so the issue does not have to be revisited.

House Bill 583 will establish a study commission to research and address the shortage we have of substitute teachers in the Buckeye State.

“We must continue to address and solve all of the issues within our education system and be sure that the students are the priority,” said Jones. “House Bill 583 is an investment in the future leaders of Ohio and it is our job to give our state’s students all of the tools necessary to succeed.”

The legislation also makes a $338 million appropriation for the National School Lunch program.

The bill will go into effect in 90 days.