COLUMBUS (WJW) – Governor Mike DeWine has signed Ohio’s Fiscal Year 2024-2025 operating budget bill into law.

The governor’s office posted a picture of the signing in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Governor DeWine exercised 44 line-item vetoes to House Bill 33.

Among them… He vetoed items that would benefit tobacco companies… A tax provision… And an item that would let students refuse vaccines required at colleges.

The $191-million budget cuts three billion dollars in taxes.

DeWine says it focuses on providing new opportunities for jobs and economic development.

Public schools are fully funded… and any public school student can apply for a voucher to go to any public or private school, on the taxpayers’ dime.

There’s also an overhaul of the Department of Education that gives the statehouse more power and a social media law requiring parental consent for kids under 16.

“I am proud to sign this budget, and while it makes historic investments in Ohioans across their lives, I believe we are doing more to support and encourage Ohio’s children to lead happy, healthy, and productive lives than ever before,” said Governor DeWine in a press release.

A press conference with Governor DeWine and Lt. Governor Husted is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon to further discuss the budget.