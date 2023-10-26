COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Governor Mike DeWine has ordered flags in Ohio at half-staff in honor of the victims of the mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine.

DeWine issued the order Thursday in accordance with President Biden.

Flags in Ohio will be flown at half-staff on all public buildings until sunset on Oct. 30.

Maine Governor Janet Mills said Thursday at least 18 people were killed and 13 were injured in the shootings.

A man shot and killed the victims at a bowling alley and restaurant in Lewiston and then fled into the night, sparking a massive search by hundreds of officers while frightened residents stayed locked in their homes Thursday under a shelter-in-place advisory.

Mills said the shooting suspect, Robert Card, is considered armed and dangerous. An intensive manhunt is underway.