Governor DeWine sends Easter greetings, talks of renewal

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — COLUMBUS (WCMH) — As Ohioans begin their second “Pandemic Easter,” Governor Mike DeWine is calling the spring season a time of renewal and hope.

Fran and I always look forward to the celebration of Easter. It’s a time of rebirth and renewal during the beauty of Spring. When I think of this time, I often think of daffodils and flowers blooming, and I think of my dad.

My dad died in the fall of 2008 after a three-year battle against pancreatic cancer. One of the last things he did was have our son, John, order several bushels of daffodil bulbs that our grandchildren helped plant. Dad likely knew he wouldn’t be around to see those flowers bloom in the spring, but he did that because he had faith and hope in the future and the beauty of what was yet to be. He wanted his family to see the daffodils bloom year after year.

Like the daffodils and other things we see beginning to bloom, Easter is a time of renewal. A reminder of life restored. Easter gives us hope and optimism for the future.

My wish is that we all find the renewal of hope, health, love and faith during this Easter season.

Fran and I wish a Happy Easter to you and your family!

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine