COLUMBUS, Ohio — Gov. Mike DeWine will discuss the Ohio National Guard’s response to COVID-19 staffing issues at hospitals during a news conference Monday afternoon.

DeWine is scheduled to speak at 1 p.m.

Expected to join DeWine are state health director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff and Maj. Gen. John Harris of the Ohio National Guard.

DeWine called up the National Guard to assist hospitals facing staffing shortages, especially in the northern part of the state. Vanderhoff has said it was part of the state’s response to the omicron variant of COVID-19. The national guard has also been deployed in central Ohio, including at Mount Carmel East hospital.

As of Tuesday, COVID-19 patients were accounting for 20.4% of hospital beds in the state, with an available capacity of 20%, according to Department of Health data.