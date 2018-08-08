Gov. Kasich signs bill to reduce credit card abuse in Ohio's local governments

Copyright by WKBN - All rights reserved

Ohio (WKBN) - Governor John Kasich recently signed a bill that seeks to reduce credit card abuse in Ohio's local governments.

House Bill 312 was passed in The Ohio House of Representatives unanimously on June 27 and Governor Kasich signed the bill into law on Thursday, August 2.

H.B. 312 establishes safeguards to protect government credit cards.

The legislation requires all local governments to enact credit policies specifying how cards can be used and who can use them.

"Credit card misuse is one of the most prevalent causes of misspending by Ohio's local governments," Auditor Dave Yost said. "This legislation will help protect Ohio's tax dollars by requiring public officials to address many of the weaknesses at the root of the problem."

House Bill 312 was introduced in July 2017 following the release of Credit Card Dangers: Local Governments at Risk of Theft, a report from Auditor Yost which showed more than $1.2 million in public funds were stolen or misspent through Ohio government credit cards.

The report showed that some local governments may be putting taxpayer money at risk because they don't have basic policies to prevent dishonest employees from abusing government credit cards.

The legislation also bans the use of debit cards, except for certain law-enforcement purposes and grant-related activities.

The new law also requires local governments to create credit card policies that provide guidance on credit limits, reissue periods and the number of cards that can be in use. Certain governmental entities will also be required to have their accounts and policies reviewed regularly by a compliance officer.

As a final way to combat credit card abuse and dishonest employees, the law also creates reporting guidelines for governmental entities to report the benefits and rewards they have received as a result of their use of a credit card.