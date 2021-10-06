Gov. DeWine visits southern border

RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (WDTN) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is visiting the southern border in Texas to meet with Ohio National Guard members.

The governor said Tuesday he is meeting with members that have been deployed for nearly a year in support of the United States Customs and Border Protection Mission. DeWine said 113 guard members are at the border.

“It’s been our opportunity already in the brief time we’ve been down here to talk to a number of members of the guard, have them explain to us what their mission is, what they’ve been doing,” said DeWine.

DeWine said in a video on Facebook that his concern is people are overdosing from fentanyl in Ohio, and the drugs coming from the border.

“80 percent or so of our deaths in Ohio of overdoses are fentanyl and its coming across this border, coming across this river at some point,” said DeWine. “It starts in China, it goes from China to Mexico, and then comes up.”

Governor DeWine and governors from several other states will also receive a briefing from the Texas Department of Public Safety Wednesday on the issues of fentanyl trafficking and the humanitarian crisis at the border.