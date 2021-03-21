Gov. DeWine urging Ohioans to prepare for upcoming severe weather

Figure out exactly where it is safest to go during severe weather, like down to the basement away from windows

COLUMBUS (WKBN) –– Before April showers can bring May flowers, the end of March marks Severe Weather Awareness Week.

It’s going on this whole week and is a great opportunity to know the nearest safe space if dangerous weather is imminent.

The government initiative encourages Ohio residents to participate in a statewide tornado drill March 24 at 9:50 a.m. to test communities’ preparedness.

Families should be especially prepared for emergency weather situations in the upcoming warm seasons, like flooding, tornadoes and thunderstorms.

“Everything we focus on here in Ohio is about safety and preparedness. It’s about getting vaccinated and slowing the spread of COVID-19. It’s about keeping Ohioans healthy and saving lives now and in the future,” said Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine. “Whether a medical emergency or severe weather event, it’s imperative that Ohioans know how to respond during times of crisis.”

The Ohio Committee for Severe Weather Awareness (OCSWA) wants homeowners and business owners to update their emergency plans.

Figure out exactly where it is safest to go during severe weather, like down to the basement, away from windows.

According to OCSWA, this is “the most essential preparedness activity to save a life from severe weather.”

“Severe weather is not going to put itself on hold because of COVID-19. Ohio’s temperatures often fluctuate between cold and warm during late winter or early spring, which is the perfect formula for tornadoes,” said Ohio Emergency Management Agency Executive Director Sima Merick.

During a tornado, it’s important to remember the DUCK acronym:

D – Go DOWN to the lowest level, stay away from windows

U – Get UNDER something (such as a basement staircase or heavy table or desk)

C – COVER the head

K – KEEP in shelter until the storm has passed

It’s also important to understand the differences between a sever weather watch and warning.

A tornado warning is serious and means potential danger is close; a tornado watch means a tornado could develop in the current conditions.