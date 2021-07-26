Gov. DeWine to talk with Ohio college leaders about anti-hazing initiative

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine will be delivering remarks with leaders of state public universities as they announce a new initiative targeting hazing.  

DeWine and the Inter-University Council of Ohio Council of Presidents are scheduled to hold a news conference at 2 p.m., Monday, at the Ohio Statehouse, to talk about public universities’ commitment to zero-tolerance for hazing. 

DeWine will be joined by:

  • Bruce Johnson, president and CEO, Inter-University Council of Ohio Council of Presidents
  • Rodney K. Rogers, Ph.D., president, Bowling Green State University
  • Gregory Crawford, Ph.D., president, Miami University
  • Kristina M. Johnson, Ph.D., president, The Ohio State University
  • Shari and Cory Foltz, parents of Stone Foltz

