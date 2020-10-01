Gov. DeWine to sign bill reforming unemployment compensation in Ohio

House Bill 614 will create the Unemployment Compensation Modernization and Improvement Council

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine will be signing House Bill 614 on Thursday.

House Bill 614 will create the Unemployment Compensation Modernization and Improvement Council, which will reform the unemployment compensation system in Ohio.

The bill will also:

Require the Auditor of State to examine and make recommendations on the efficiency of the process

Require the Director of Job and Family Services to create a strategic staffing plan for employees who handle inquiries and claims for unemployment benefits

Require the Chancellor of Higher Education to create a template for workforce-education partnership programs

Provide for the distribution of some federal coronavirus relief funding to local subdivisions

Extend the renewal deadline for concealed handgun licenses for 90 days or until June 30, 2021, whichever is later

Allow licensees to apply for or renew licenses with any county sheriff until that date

Authorize the conveyance of certain state-owned land

Provide funding for community projects, to make appropriations, and to declare an emergency

DeWine announced he would be signing the bill at 4 p.m., after Thursday’s scheduled briefing on coronavirus in Ohio.

