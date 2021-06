FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

WORTHINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — Governor Mike DeWine is meeting with student athletes, Friday, to discuss COVID-19 vaccinations.

At 10 a.m., DeWine is scheduled to hold a news conference with area coaches and athletes, Ohio Department of Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, and Ohio High School Athletic Association Director Doug Ute to talk about vaccinations.

The news conference will be taking place at Thomas Worthington High School and can be watched here on nbc4i.com.