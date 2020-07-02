Gov. DeWine to lay out school reopening plan

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is expected to lay the state's plan Thursday to reopen schools later this summer

DeWine will hold a news briefing Thursday at 2 p.m. WKBN 27 First News will carry the briefing on air and online.

The governor has hinted at some of the options for schools during previous briefings. Some schools are considering a blended program that includes remote and on-site learning, and plans are underway to modify classrooms to allow for social distancing, develop sanitation protocols and daily wellness checks.

The Ohio Department of Education issued a May 12 “introduction letter” letting educators know that the state is working to develop a safe plan to return to the classroom in August and September.

Based on advice from school leaders and educators, the planning guide will address actions to ensure the health and safety of students, educators and staff once school buildings reopen. This includes measures for assessing student health, practicing physical distancing, sanitizing surfaces, exercising good hygiene, wearing masks and other components relevant to a student’s daily journey—from stepping on the school bus, to learning in the classroom and eating in the cafeteria. The Ohio Department of Education

The “Planning Guide for Ohio’s Schools and Districts” is listed as “coming soon” on the ODE website.