LIVE: Gov. DeWine to discuss CARES Act funding for Ohioans

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted are discussing the distribution of CARES Act funding to benefit Ohioans today.

They’ll be joined by Ohio Senate President Larry Obhof (R-Medina) and Ohio Speaker of the House Robert R. Cupp (R-Lima). They’ll speak to the press at 2 p.m.

DeWine discussed helping restaurants, bars and other small businesses with the funding.

DeWine also discussed increasing COVID-19 testing at colleges and universities by using the CARES funding, as well as providing those students with mental health services.

