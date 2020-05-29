Gov. DeWine to address Columbus protests

COLUMBUS (WCMH/WKBN) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is scheduled to hold a news conference at 2:30 p.m. Friday to talk about the protests in Columbus Thursday night

Crowds gathered across Columbus Thursday evening to protest police brutality after the death of 46-year-old George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody on Monday.

Floyd was restrained by officer Derek Chauvin, who dug his knee into Floyd’s neck.

Peaceful protests in Columbus turned violent when some involved began throwing objects at police officers. Police responded by using tear gas to push the crowd back. The crowd let up, but an hour later the protest escalated when demonstrators smashed windows at the Ohio Statehouse while some went inside the building.

SWAT arrived on the scene soon after the Statehouse break-in. Officers used a loudspeaker to announce an emergency was declared in the area, meaning any protesters who refused to leave would be arrested.

The protestors in Columbus chanted, “Black Lives Matter” and “Say His Name” in reference to Floyd and “I Can’t Breathe” in reference to the 2014 death of Eric Garner. Garner was placed in a choke hold during an arrest and officer Daniel Pantaleo kept him in the choke hold while Garner told the officers “I can’t breathe” several times.

A grand jury decided to not indict Pantaleo.

Columbus police say several businesses were damaged during the protests, and multiple people were detained.

“It’s OK, to exercise your amendment rights and your freedom of speech, and we encourage that. It’s OK to do that. However, it is not acceptable to exercise those amendment rights and then turn to criminal actions such as criminal damaging and vandalism,” said Sgt. James Fuqua with the Columbus Division of Police.

“We understand people are hurt and outraged. Deputies will uphold the public’s right to protest peacefully, but acts of violence and criminal damaging won’t be tolerated. I want to be clear the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is listening. In recent years, we have established a Community Advisory Board that serves as a liaison between the public and law enforcement, and our deputies routinely attend block watch and community meetings, and town hall forums. The FCSO is committed to hearing the concerns, frustrations, fears, and needs of the people we have sworn to protect and serve. It is my sincere hope that the sheriff’s office will continue to play a meaningful role in building a bridge of trust, and promoting healing,” Franklin County Sheriff Dallas Baldwin released in a statement.

According to a release from State House officials, damage was reported to the Statehouse windows as well as outside the building.

There was no damage to the Atrium or Senate Building. Many of the trash cans on the exterior were dumped and thrown. Some cans missing, lids missing, cans dented.

The protest did not reach the level of escalation experienced in Minneapolis on Wednesday and Thursday, which included rioting, looting and fires set across the city including one inside the Minneapolis Police Department’s 3rd Precinct.

The four officers involved in Floyd’s arrest have since been fired, and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said on Wednesday Chauvin should be charged in the death of Floyd.

WKBN will be live streaming the press conference. Check back here for that live report at 2:30 p.m.