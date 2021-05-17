Gov. DeWine signing 3 bills to help Ohio emerge from pandemic

DeWine will also sign Senate Bill 109, sponsored by Valley Rep. Michael Rulli

(WKBN) – Governor DeWine is helping Ohio emerge from the pandemic Monday by signing three new bills.

House Bill 2 provides more than $20 million in funding to expand high-speed broadband internet across the state. It mostly helps rural areas that aren’t currently offered service by telecommunications companies.

Right now, nearly 300,000 households currently have no high-speed internet options.

The need became more evident when schools moved to distance learning and many employees started working from home.

This afternoon, DeWine will sign Senate Bill 108, which will provide $125 million to help struggling bars, restaurants and the lodging industry.

He will also sign Senate Bill 109, sponsored by Valley Rep. Michael Rulli.

It will provide $120 million in grants for Ohio’s fairs, veterans’ homes and child care services, as well as another $20 million for the state’s indoor entertainment venues that lost revenue due to canceled events and closures.