Gov. DeWine reassigns chief of staff, shuffles leadership team

The former chief-of-staff was pivotal in the appointment of a former top utility regulator now under federal scrutiny

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has shuffled his senior leadership team, moving a chief-of-staff who was pivotal in the appointment of a former top utility regulator now under federal scrutiny into a new advisory role.

The governor’s office says that as counselor to the governor, Laurel Dawson will continue to advise DeWine while pushing administrative initiatives statewide in collaboration with local organizations, businesses and government offices.

Policy director Michael Hall becomes the new chief of staff. Dawson helped screen Sam Randazzo, who DeWine appointed as chair of Public Utilities Commission of Ohio. Randazzo later resigned under a cloud.