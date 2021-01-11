Gov. DeWine orders flags lowered to honor US Capitol Police Officers

This order is in accordance with President Trump's orders previously issued

(WKBN) – Governor DeWine ordered flags to be flown at half-staff Monday to honor the life and service of United States Capitol Police Officers Brian D. Sicknick and Howard Liebengood, as well as all Capitol Police officers and law enforcement officers across the country.

DeWine has ordered all U.S. and Ohio flags to be lowered on all public buildings and ground throughout Ohio until sunset Wednesday.

