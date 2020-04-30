Gov. DeWine: Ohio’s stay-at-home order will be extended, no date given

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced the state’s stay-at-home order will be extended, but did not announce a specific date for the extension.
More details on the extension of the order are expected to be provided during Friday’s press conference.
Back on April 2, Gov. DeWine extended Ohio’s stay-at-home order until May 1. Health care procedures that do not require an overnight hospital stay can move forward starting Friday, May 1.
In his Monday announcement on the plan to reopen Ohio, Gov. DeWine said retail shops across Ohio can begin reopening May 12 as long as they follow strict rules to keep both customers and employees safe.
DeWine has not yet announced when restaurants, barbershops, salons and other service industries can reopen, but he has set up a group to make their reopen possible.
Here’s a recap of when different businesses and procedures can move forward and reopen:
Timeline for phase one of reopening Ohio:
- May 1 – Health care procedures that do not require an overnight hospital stay in Ohio can move forward
- May 4 – Manufacturing, distribution and construction will be opened up
- May 4 – General offices will be able to reopen. Companies are asked to have employees work from home if possible
- May 12 – Retail businesses, with employees and customers wearing masks
- Businesses like salons, gyms and restaurants will have to wait to see how the first reopenings go
Previously, the DeWine administration laid out the following safeguards business must follow if they want to reopen:
- Distancing – keeping customers and employees the recommended 6 feet apart
- Masks – it could become commonplace to see employees and customers wearing protective masks
- Barriers – barriers should be placed where social distancing isn’t possible, both in retail and in manufacturing where appropriate.
- More frequent cleaning and sanitizing of surfaces
- Employees wearing gloves and ample opportunities for employees to wash and sanitize their hands
- Standard arrival and departure times for employees, and staggered breaks to avoid crowds
- Working from home where available
- Wellness checks for employees when they arrive to work
- Limits to the number of people allowed inside a business at one time.