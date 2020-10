US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump step off Air Force One upon arrival at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport in Cleveland, Ohio on September 29, 2020. – President Trump announced early on October 2, 2020, that he and First Lady Melania Trump would be going into quarantine after they were both found to have contracted the novel coronavirus. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Trump is currently in the care of staff at Walter Reed Medical Center while Melania continues to recover at home

(WKBN) – On Saturday, Governor Mike DeWine announced a Day of Prayer for President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump.

According to the White House, they tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted issued the proclamation for Sunday, Oct. 4.

.@LtGovHusted and I have issued a proclamation declaring Sunday, October 4, as a Day of Prayer. The Day of Prayer is for President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, who recently tested positive for COVID-19, as well as all those suffering from or impacted by coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/tl8Fk1SxJW — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) October 3, 2020

Trump is currently in the care of staff at Walter Reed Medical Center while Melania continues to recover at home.

More stories from WKBN.com: