Gov. DeWine has retail agents inspecting compliance

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- During his stop in Wheeling, West Virginia, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine stated that he has retail agents inspecting to ensure compliance with the mask order.

Gov. DeWine issued an update to Ohio’s mask order last Wednesday.

“Our new Retail Compliance Unit began work today and agents are inspecting to ensure compliance with the mask order. If they see 20% compliance with the order – that’s a problem. But if most people have a mask, that’s what we want to see,” said Gov. DeWine.

Gov. DeWine continued, “We’ve had a mask order on since July, but with this much spread, it’s imperative that we protect the workers in grocery stores and retail outlets. It’s not fair to workers when someone comes into a store without a mask. It’s not fair to customers when employees are not masked.”

Gov. DeWine also said don’t call 911 if you should see someone not wearing a mask at a store.