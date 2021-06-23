Watch: Ohio law enforcement recruitment program will connect college students with agencies

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Gov. Mike DeWine announced a new program Wednesday to recruit law enforcement officers in Ohio.

DeWine said the program, called the College to Law Enforcement Pathway Program, will connect law enforcement agencies with criminal justice programs at state colleges and universities.

A pilot program will involve Cedarville University and Central State University. Eleven law enforcement agencies have expressed interest, including the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, the Franklin County Sheriff’s office, and police departments in Dublin and Lancaster.

You can watch the news conference in the player above.