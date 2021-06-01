GOP Ohio senators propose 5% tax cut as part of state budget

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Senate Republicans are proposing an even deeper income tax in their version of the upcoming state budget.

Matt Huffman, a Lima Republican, is president of the Ohio Senate. He said Tuesday the Senate wants a 5% income tax cut, as opposed to the 2% cut in the House-passed version of Ohio’s two-year, $75 billion budget.

Huffman calls it a stimulus in the best sense of the word.

The Senate budget plan also boosts funding for schools over the House plan by $223 million over two years.

The Senate and House must reconcile their competing versions of the budget this month.