GOP-led Ohio joins Trump effort to overturn election results

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio on Thursday joined other Republican-led states in backing GOP President Donald Trump’s effort to overturn the outcome of the presidential election.

In an amicus brief, Republican Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost urged the Supreme Court to accept the lawsuit led by GOP Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

The suit seeks to invalidate Electoral College votes in battleground states Trump lost.

Ohio joined over a dozen other GOP-led states that have signed on.

The Trump challenge rehashes numerous disproven and unsupported allegations of illegal voting. It has been dismissed by legal experts as frivolous and criticized by some state officials.