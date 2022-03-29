COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A pair of GOP Ohio House lawmakers have proposed a constitutional amendment to require that judges consider public safety when setting criminal suspects’ bail.

The proposal, which has the backing of Republican Attorney General Dave Yost, follows a state Supreme Court ruling earlier this year that upheld the lowering of a murder suspect’s bond to $500,000.

A narrow four-justice majority upheld a lower court decision that the original $1.5 million bond was too high.

The court said safety concerns of the victim’s family members shouldn’t be a factor in setting bond, but those issues could be addressed through other measures such as electronic monitoring.