GOP lawmakers give DeWine first override over health bill

Ohio

The legislation gives lawmakers the power to review orders issued by the Ohio Department of Health

by:

Posted: / Updated:
FILE - In this Feb. 27, 2020, file photo, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine gives an update on COVID-19 at MetroHealth Medical Center in Cleveland. Multiple Ohio local health departments are sounding the alarm about legislation restricting their ability to respond to emergencies such as the coronavirus pandemic. The agency heads laid out their concerns in letters to DeWine on Tuesday, March 24, 2021, documenting how the bill would slow down or block local officials from ordering businesses to close or requiring residents to quarantine or isolate without a medical diagnosis.

(AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — GOP lawmakers have made good on their promise to check the authority of fellow Republican Gov. Mike DeWine by issuing the first override of his term after a yearlong battle over how the state should respond during a health emergency.

The Republican-controlled House and Senate voted Wednesday after short debates in each chamber to reject DeWine’s veto of legislation restricting the state, including local health departments’ ability to respond to emergencies such as the coronavirus pandemic.

Matt Huffman, a Lima Republican, is Senate president. He says the legislation simply gives lawmakers the power to review orders issued by the Ohio Department of Health.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com