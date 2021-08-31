GOP Justice Pat DeWine leaves race for Ohio chief justice

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Supreme Court Justice Pat DeWine says he’s dropping out of the race for chief justice of the court.

DeWine, a Republican and the son of GOP Gov. Mike DeWine, says he decided the best way to ensure a conservative majority on the court is to run for re-election to his current seat.

The 53-year-old DeWine made the announcement Tuesday.

DeWine’s decision narrows the chief justice race to Justice Jennifer Brunner, a Democrat, and Justice Sharon Kennedy, a Republican.

Current GOP Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor must leave her seat due to age limits.

The court’s current make-up is a 4-3 GOP majority.