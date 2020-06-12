GOP: Bill would ‘weed out bad actors’ in Ohio police

Sponsors Reps. Phil Plummer and Cindy Abrams both previously served in law enforcement roles

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Ohio would create a disciplinary database for violent officers and require law enforcement to undergo psychological testing under a proposal introduced Thursday by House Republicans.

The legislation comes as the state grapples with the aftermath of civil unrest over the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Sponsoring Reps. Phil Plummer and Cindy Abrams, who have both previously served in law enforcement roles, say the bill would standardize police training and disciplinary response throughout the state to “weed out the bad actors.”

Republican lawmakers plan to take the bill on the road for a listening tour with local NAACP groups, faith leaders, police unions and community members.

