GOP-backed voting law rewrite in Ohio offers mix of changes

The proposed changes are according to a co-sponsorship request sent out Thursday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A significant rewrite of Ohio’s election laws will call for several changes.

Among them: prohibiting off-site ballot drop boxes, eliminating a day of early voting and tightening voter ID requirements while also adding new conveniences to elections, such as allowing absentee ballot requests to be submitted online and automating voter registration.

The proposed changes are according to a co-sponsorship request sent out Thursday by sponsoring state Rep. Bill Seitz, a Cincinnati Republican.

Seitz says the bill is not a suppressive overhaul of voting protocols, as has caught attention in Georgia, but a careful effort to incorporate changes sought by Democrats, Republicans, election officials and voter advocates.