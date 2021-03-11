GOP-backed effort to rein in Gov. DeWine’s pandemic powers passes

FILE—In this file photo from Aug. 6, 2020, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine shrugs his shoulders in response to a reporter’s question about him testing positive for COVID-19 in Bexley, Ohio. Ohio will use $50 million in federal pandemic aid dollars to buy two million at-home rapid coronavirus tests to help local health departments respond faster to testing needs, Gov. Mike DeWine announced Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Republican lawmakers’ latest in a yearlong attempt to rein in Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s authority to issue pubic health orders during the pandemic passed in the House and faces a likely veto by the governor.

A bill that would allow lawmakers to rescind public health orders issued by the governor or the Ohio Department of Health was fast-tracked out of committee one year to the day the COVID-19 pandemic began in Ohio and moved onto the House floor Wednesday where it passed on party lines.

GOP lawmakers made several changes to the Senate bill that would close loopholes for future governors and local boards of health to issue emergency orders.