COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio trio Girl Named Tom has announced its recent tour dates in the Buckeye state have been canceled due to COVID-19.

A post on the family singing group’s Instagram account reads, “Covid hitting us hard. Nothing we can do but rest and take care of ourselves! It hurts that we have to cancel this week’s shows. Thanks for understanding. We love you”

In the post’s accompanying one-minute video, sister Bekah Liechty appears wrapped in a blanket and delivers the news with a soft scratchy voice.

“I just want to say how sorry I am that we are not going to be able to play these shows this week,” Bekah said. “I wouldn’t to be anywhere else than standing on stage at Bryan, Ohio, on Saturday, June 25th. I have been looking forward to that for so long. And Lakeside and Anderson, and ugh, I just hate any show that we have to cancel.”

A previous Facebook post on Pettisville natives’ account highlighted the planned concert dates for June 23 in Anderson, Indiana, June 24 in Lakeside Marblehead, Ohio, and June 25 in Bryan, Ohio.

Fountain City Amphitheater in Bryan confirmed the news on social media, writing, “UPDATE: Our June 25th Girl Named Tom Concert for June 25th has been postponed. The City and the Fountain City Amphitheater have been working to reschedule this concert with Girl Named Tom’s management team all day. We hope to have it rescheduled soon. We wish them a quick recovery!”

The Lakeside Chautauqua website also noted, “Girl Named Tom must postpone their date scheduled for this Friday, June 24, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.”

In December 2021, siblings Caleb, Joshua and Bekah Liechty made history by becoming the first group to win “The Voice” competition on NBC.

Their coach, Kelly Clarkson, gushed about the three’s talent during their time on the show.

“They all individually sound so cool and they sound so beautiful together and it’s just magical,” said Clarkson. “It just sounds like a magical sound that was just meant to happen to bless our ears.”

In January 2022, the brothers and sister appeared on the “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and talked about their win on “The Voice” and their future plans for a concert tour.

“We cannot wait to share music with people,” Caleb told DeGeneres. “Like, we won, we won, ‘The Voice,’ so we have this platform now that we never could have dreamed of and we’ve been writing during COVID, just in a little house in South Bend. And we’ve got some great music and we can’t wait to share it. It’ll be out next year, we’ll hopefully tour the country, I don’t know, we’ve got big dreams.”

The group’s website lists the next scheduled performance for July 2, 2022, at Meeker Range Call Celebration, an annual rodeo in Meeker, Colorado.