Girl dies in produce stand accident in Lithopolis, mother in critical condition

LITHOPOLIS, Ohio (WCMH) — A little girl and her mother who were operating a produce stand in Lithopolis were hit by a vehicle which failed to negotiate a curve, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Sergeant Nathan Dennis said that at 12:04 p.m. on Thursday, a vehicle going northbound on Lithopolis Road, near Salem Church Road, struck a mother and a little girl who were operating the produce stand in a yard.

Lt. Shad Caplinger of OSHP added that the vehicle struck a sign on Lithopolis Road, continued toward Lithopolis where it struck a curb, went up on a sidewalk, and then hit a produce stand on the sidewalk. The vehicle continued on, striking a house and then a tree, where it came to rest.

A mother and her daughter were at the produce stand and both were hit, according to Lt. Caplinger. The mother is in intensive care, with serious injuries, at Mount Carmel East. The daughter was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver was treated for minor injuries, Lt. Caplinger said. Impairment is suspected and is being investigated.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol, Fairfield County Prosecutor, Ohio Investigative Unit, Bloom Township Fire Department, Lithopolis Police Department and the Fairfield County Coroner’s Office were all on scene.