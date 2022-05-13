SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – A girl is dead after being hit by a car in Springfield Tuesday night.

A dispatcher with Ohio State Highway Patrol said the incident happened in the 3800 block of Crabill Road at 8:45 p.m. OSHP at the scene told 2 NEWS a white car traveling north on the road hit two girls and a dog.

The two girls were taken by CareFlight to the hospital. According to OSHP, 11-year-old Isabel Conley, of Green Township, died Thursday afternoon at Dayton Children’s Hospital. The condition of the other girl is unknown at this time.

A sergeant with the Ohio State Highway Patrol said that the dog died in the collision. The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

Police said impairment and distracted driving do not appear to be factors in the crash. No charges have been filed and the crash is under investigation.

