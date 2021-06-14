Girl, 4, dies after being pulled from pool at Akron home

AKRON, Ohio (AP) – Authorities in Ohio say a 4-year-old girl died after she was pulled from a pool in Akron over the weekend.

Akron police said emergency responders were called at about 5:30 p.m. Saturday to the residence in the city’s Chapel Hill neighborhood and found the girl unconscious and not breathing.

She was taken to Akron Children’s Hospital but was pronounced dead shortly afterward.

Investigators said residents of the home were having a family gathering and people had been in and out of the above-ground pool throughout the day.

The girl had also been swimming during the day before she was found face-down in the pool that evening.