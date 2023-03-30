Foster-Burks is one of two accused of child endangerment of a two-year-old girl. (Courtesy/Franklin County Sheriff’s Office)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A couple has been formally charged after a two-year-old child suffered multiple injuries and cardiac arrest in February.

Columbus police are searching for Angel Foster-Burks and Clayton Burks, who are facing felony child endangering charges after a two-year-old girl was brought into Nationwide Children’s Hospital with suspicious injuries.

The child, who was not expected to survive, arrived at the hospital just before 10:30 p.m. on Feb. 4 and police responded to calls from the hospital on reports of possible child neglect.

Hospital staff said the child arrived in cardiac arrest. An updated report said the girl is expected to survive, however, will have long-term complications because of the injuries.

CPD continues to investigate and asks that anyone with information regarding this incident call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at (614) 645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS (8477).