Giant Eagle changing store hours to ‘maximize shopping conditions’

by: WJW Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Giant Eagle logo

Credit: ccipeggy via Pixabay

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Giant Eagle has announced plans to change store hours to help “maximize shopping conditions.”

Starting Sunday, all Giant Eagle stores, including Market District Supermarkets, will open at 7 a.m. and close at 10 p.m. seven days a week. The new times also apply to curbside pickup and delivery. Pharmacy hours will remain the same.

All GetGo locations adjacent to supermarkets will follow the new schedule. Standalone GetGo locations will continue to operate under normal business hours.

“We continue to be amazed by the relentless dedication of our Team Members, and the calmness of so many guests as they visit our busy stores,” said Giant Eagle spokesperson Dan Donovan. “By standardizing opening and closing hours for the time being across our supermarkets, we are putting our store teams in the best position to ensure optimal shopping conditions for our guests each day.”

During the hours when the stores are closed, staff will be working to sanitize and restock shelves for the next day.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

